WARSAW — Bring the past to 21st century.
If you have any old documents or photographs you want preserved digitally, Gates House Museum is putting on Sharefest for that very purpose.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 5:27 am
George Anna Almeter, curator of the Gates House Museum, said Sharefest is very similar to a program the museum used to do about 12 to 15 years ago. The idea came about because Gates House Museum has new equipment — a book scanner and a new camera.
“We got a grant from the Wyoming Foundation to photograph our archives and back them up as part of our disaster plan,” Almeter said.
From there, the Gates House Museum has invited the public to bring in old photos and papers. This way the public would have a copy of whatever they want preserved.
Almeter said many people bring in a lot of their photographs because their families don’t want them.
“They are fearful if they die, everything is going to be thrown out,” she said.
One of the more interesting documents which have been brought in is someone had promotion papers of a relative who served in the War of 1812. The person was promoted to ensign, which is a junior rank of a commissioned officer in the armed forces.
Gates House Museum is also looking for old photographs or postcards of Warsaw. Almeter said Gates House Museum isn’t just looking for personal photographs or documents, but ones which could be relevant to the community’s heritage.
“One of the things we are really interested in is photographs or papers from 1950 to present,” Almeter said.
Sharefest will be an ongoing event where people can bring in old papers such as old photographs, deeds, birth certificates, diaries or whatever else people want preserved. The Gates House Museum will also record their memories of the time and people.
Stop by 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at 15 Perry Ave. in Warsaw or e-mail gateshouse1@frontier.com for appointment.
For more information, call (585) 786-5240 or visit Gates House Museum’s Facebook page.
