She’s the chief
WARSAW — Deanna Wilcox has a passion for serving her community.
She’s a longtime volunteer firefighter and Wyoming County emergency dispatcher. And she just racked up two notable honors — she’s the first female fire chief for the Warsaw Fire Department and the county as a whole.
“It is a proud moment personally,” she said. “I have worked many years to get to this high point in my volunteer career. Achieving the rank of fire chief is a milestone accomplishment in a firefighter’s career.
“Since I was young, I wanted to be a chief,” she continued. “I was inspired by other women in the fire service, and I hope this accomplishment will inspire other women.”
Wilcox joined the Silver Springs Fire Department in 1996 at 14 years old. Falling in love with the service she helped provide to her community, she went on to become a part-time 911 Wyoming County Dispatcher in 2003 before taking a full-time dispatcher position six years later.
She joined the Warsaw Fire Department in 2013 and soon became the Rescue Squad captain, serving in that position for seven years and eventually served two years as the 1st assistant chief.
She was recently elected to the chief position, marking the two firsts.
Wilcox lives in Warsaw with her boyfriend Joe Cummins and has been doing so for the last 18 years. The couple share two dogs.
As chief, she plans to continue pursuing fire department recruitment.
“The main operational goals will be building our recruitment efforts, increasing our response efforts to EMS and fire calls, improving our in-house training program and community relations with more organizations, residents and youth groups,” she said.
Moving forward, Wilcox plans to focus on leading and strengthening the department, working with neighboring fire departments and the Village of Warsaw to achieve the department’s operational goals.
She’s thankful for the opportunity to serve her community in a higher capacity and for the continued support from residents.
“Thank you to the members of the Warsaw FD that have put their trust in me for this opportunity,” she said. “To the community, thank you for your support and positive feedback.”
The Warsaw Fire Department is participating in Recruit NY from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday with an open house at the fire hall on 40 East Buffalo Street.
“New this year is the compression only CPR,” Wilcox said. “We encourage everyone to stop down to meet the volunteers and hopefully learn something new. Our department is always looking for help. Besides fighting fires, we have many different departments that could use assistance: Auxiliary, fire police, EMS, drivers, and Junior Firefighters.”