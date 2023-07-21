WARSAW — A village restaurant is temporarily closing its doors as it undergoes a change in ownership.
Shenanigans Restaurant and Gaslight Pizza closed effective Thursday.
“We are hoping for this shutdown to be as brief as possible,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads. “A reopen date has not been set as of now due to the unpredictability of business dealings but we assure you that once we can provide a set day for reopening, we will get the word out.”
Shenanigans opened in January 2022. It’s located at 425 North Main St.
The restaurant thanked its customers, staff and community, and said it looks forward to reopening very soon.
— By Matt Surtel