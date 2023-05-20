BATAVIA — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and Chamber of Commerce will have roles in the migrant-focused state of emergency.
County officials have said the declaration is needed due to the lack of housing facilities in the county for migrants and asylum seekers.
“The chamber is notifying/educating the local establishments regarding the state of emergency. Our role will be to investigate any alleged violations and issue appearance tickets if violations are found,” said Sheriff William Sheron Jr. “The penalties are spelled out in the state of emergency proclamation.”
The declaration, announced Wednesday by County Manager Matthew Landers, was to be in effect for five days, he could extend the declaration or let it expire.
The penalties, or “remedies,” listed in the declaration are as follows:
APPEARANCE TICKETS
The declaration says, “The sheriff, the manager or the manager’s designees are authorized to issue appearance tickets for any violation of this emergency order for the penalty prescribed by New York State Executive Law ...”
CIVIL PENALTIES
In addition to penalties allowed by state Executive Law, anyone who violates the emergency order shall be liable to a civil penalty, to be determined by a process set by the director, of not more than $2,000 per migrant or asylum seeker housed by the foreign municipality or other violator for each day of part of a day the violation continues.
ABATEMENT
The declaration states, “Regardless of any of the remedy or relief brought by the county for any violation, the manager is authorized to direct the county attorney to commence actions or proceedings in the name of the county,,, to abate any violation of or to enforce any provision of this emergency order.”
A migrant is defined as a person who moves from one place to another, especially in order to find work or better living conditions. An asylum seeker is a person who has left his or her home country as a political refugee and is seeking asylum in another.
On Thursday, City Manager Rachael Tabelski said Batavia is monitoring the situation.
“I know there is a push to house some of them upstate — just from what I’m reading ... It seems that New York City is overwhelmed,” Tabelski said. “The city (Batavia) wouldn’t have the social service resources the county does. We’re certainly not in a position to have housing in the city.
“We have migrants that work on H-2A,” Tabelski said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says H-2A is a temporary agricultural program allows agricultural employers who anticipate a shortage of domestic workers to bring non-immigrant foreign workers to the U.S. to perform agricultural labor or services of a temporary or seasonal nature.
“Migrants are different than asylum seekers. A city of our size doesn’t have our own health department or Department of Social Services. We lean heavily on the county for those services,” she said.
Batavia Town Supervisor Gregory Post said Thursday, “We are monitoring the situation but we try to be prepared for any contingency. but we cannot predict anything due to a lack of information.”
“I’m sure I’ll get followup information in the next couple of days. We stand ready to support any catastrophe,” he said, noting this would be true of any issue that could affect the community.