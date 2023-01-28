BATAVIA — The people the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office honored during Friday’s annual awards for their response to the blizzard on Christmas weekend (Dec. 23-25) included Sheriff’s Office administrators and deputies, 911 Dispatch Center staff and snowmobile club members, additional county staff and snowmobile club members.

The blizzard inflicted sub-zero wind chill temperatures and blinding lake-effect snow that left numerous highways and roads impassable, the Sheriff’s Office noted. Multiple motorists were stranded in their vehicles for several hours and were not easily accessible by emergency first responders.

