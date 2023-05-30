YATES — The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the pilot and passenger killed in Sunday afternoon’s crash near Yates-Carlton Townline Road.
The county Sheriff’s Office late Monday night said pilot Earl J. Luce Jr, 70, of Brockport and passenger, Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Orleans County Coroner’s Office.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the wings of the aircraft became detached from the fuselage and fell to the ground, landing in an orchard. The fuselage of the aircraft continued west approximately 1,000 to 1,500 yards before crashing into a pasture behind a residence.
“Orleans County sheriff’s investigators along with our federal partners from the FAA and the NTSB continue to investigate the fatal crash of a single engine fixed-wing, hand-built, experimental aircraft that occurred on May 28, 2023, at 5:42 p.m. in the town of Yates,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic event.”
Sheriff’s Investigators and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be at the site today to continue the investigation.