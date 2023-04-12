BATAVIA — A man who told police he fell asleep while driving on Veterans Memorial Drive Tuesday morning faces multiple tickets after a car partially ended up in a pond.
Sgt. Mike Lute said the driver, an Akron resident in his 30s, got out and walked away. The car had bent a section of fence after going off the road while heading east. The driver walked across Veterans Memorial Drive and police tracked him down. Lute said the driver had no obvious signs of impairment.
“He could have been tired, just fallen asleep. Falling asleep is actually statistically happens a lot more often than ... even people being impaired, I just know it from seeing it ... It (falling asleep at the wheel) is more common than people think,” Lute said. ”It’s actually more dangerous.”
The driver, who told responders he hurt his back, was checked out by Mercy EMS ambulance and then taken to United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC).
“He said he was coming from work in Akron. He went to work this morning, borrowed the vehicle from his friend. He was coming back to the hotel. They were staying at the hotel earlier,” Lute said. “He fell asleep, woke up when he was driving in the water.”
The sergeant said there would be traffic citations against the driver. There was nothing found in the vehicle that would have contributed to impairment, he said.
“He’s looking at the accident and traffic summonses,” Lute said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were 795 fatalities from drowsy driving related crashes in 2017. NHTSA estimates fatigue-related crashes resulting in injury or death cost society $109 billion annually, not including property damage.
In New York in 2017, “fatigue or drowsy driving” or “driver fell asleep” were factors in 2,337 police-reported personal injury and fatal crashes. According to statistics from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR), “fatigue/drowsy driving” or “driver fell asleep” were factors in 2,337 fatal and personal-injury, police-reported crashes statewide in 2017.
Preliminary figures from ITSMR for those same factors show 2,273 fatal and personal injury police-reported crashes statewide in 2018, a decline of over 2%.
The National Sleep Foundation reports that drivers ages 18-29 have the highest likelihood to drive while drowsy (71%) compared to other age groups,
Commercial drivers are at a significantly higher risk for crashes caused by drowsiness. The reasons for this include the long hours on the road and high number of miles they need to drive as part of their jobs. Additionally, many of these drivers tend to be more at risk for a variety of sleep disorders. Those who work night shifts, double shifts or swing shifts are also six times more likely to be involved in a drowsy driving crash, according to a study by AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
Business travelers are also at a higher risk for a drowsy driving crash, as they travel across time zones, suffer from jet lag, too little sleep, and spend many hours driving to get to their destination.
