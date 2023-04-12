BATAVIA — A man who told police he fell asleep while driving on Veterans Memorial Drive Tuesday morning faces multiple tickets after a car partially ended up in a pond.

Sgt. Mike Lute said the driver, an Akron resident in his 30s, got out and walked away. The car had bent a section of fence after going off the road while heading east. The driver walked across Veterans Memorial Drive and police tracked him down. Lute said the driver had no obvious signs of impairment.

