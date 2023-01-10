ORCHARD PARK — Coyote Sokolski and Joseph Braniecki and their friends from Buffalo were like anyone else at tailgate parties before Sunday’s game with the Patriots — cooking up some food and enjoying some beverages.
Amid the enthusiasm and the good times, they and others had been following the progress of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday’s game with Cincinnati.
As of Saturday, Hamlin was in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, The New York Times reported.
“It’s something you’ve never seen before. It makes you stop and think, ‘Life is more than a game,’” Sokolski said.
Sokolski said it was good that the cardiac arrest happened on the field because medical staff were able to respond quickly. He said he hasn’t followed Hamlin’s progress by the hour, but that every day, there are updates, from the player waking up, to talking, to his current progress.
Braniecki said they’ve been getting updates from the news and from social media.
Braniecki said Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive has gotten donations not just from Buffalo, but from the entire sports community nationally.
“Unfortunately, it happened to one of our own, but we’re obviously glad to see he’s recovering,” said Braniecki. “We’re celebrating his progress.”
Doug Sparks of Baldwinsville and Elise Sparks of Cazenovia, formerly of Batavia, are both involved in the fire service and/or EMS. Doug Sparks said he’s been with the fire departments in Cazenovia and Baldwinsville, and Elise with Cazenovia. She’s been with the Cazenovia Fire Department Auxiliary for over 45 years and is a certified EMT. She’s also automated external defibrillator (AED) certified.
Of the medical response at Monday’s game, Elise Sparks said, “They were there. They did what they had to do and they brought him back.”
Sparks said she’s been following any news updates on Hamlin. Updates over the past week included the Bills player waking up on Thursday and asking doctors, “Did we win?”; the breathing tube Hamlin had since Monday night being removed on Friday; and Hamlin posting a selifie and his first message on social media since the incident.
“Less than a week to be where he is, I think that’s fabulous,” she said. “I think the stadium’s going to be rocking today.”
Doug Sparks said any positive news about Hamlin has been good.
“I don’t care about the decisions they (the National Football League) made. I just care that he’s awake and that he’s OK,” Doug said, adding the Bills will be OK whether they play at home or away in the playoffs.
What happened to Hamlin a week ago took Christina Wasinger of Kenmore back to just over 15 years ago.
“It reminded me of the Kevin Everett game in 2007,” she said.
In that game, Bills tight end Kevin Everett suffered a spinal cord injury. At the time, he was said to have been paralyzed, but he ultimately was able to walk again. Wasinger recalled watching that game, too.
Last week, Wasinger was at home, watching the Bills-Bengals game with her brother and his friends.
“It (the Hamlin injury) just kind of brings you back to how scared you were then (2007),” she said. “I think, just to see such a devastating injury happen live on TV was heartbreaking.”
The Kenmore resident said she thinks the medical staff who responded to Hamlin’s situation will be remembered, as Dr. Andrew Cappuccino, who ultimately saved Everett’s life, has been. Bills trainer Denny Kellington saved Hamlin’s life by administering CPR.
“They deserve a lot of credit for doing that so quickly and for being so calm, controlled and prepared,” she said.
As developments regarding Hamlin came, Wasinger said she was following them.
“I was constantly looking for updates, so I was prepared,” she said.
When she heard Hamlin had asked Medical Center doctors if the Bills won on Jan. 2, it made her giggle a little, Wasinger said.
“You just remember how competitive these guys are. It made me glad that they didn’t continue the game, because that’s so secondary,” she said. “I think him asking that really stuck, because we were all like, ‘No, of course we didn’t (win)! We stopped the game. We were afraid for you.’”
Seeing the photo Hamlin posted on Saturday made her tear up, she said. “He’s a kid. He’s 24 years old. He’s a baby. We love football. I love the Bills, but at the end of the day, they’re all people,” she said. “I’d love to see us win, but I’d rather come out at the end of the day with a squad of good men and good people who are all healthy and live full lives after football.”
Wasinger was going into Highmark Stadium anticipating an emotional atmosphere.
“We claim people here (if) you have the slightest connection. For somebody that’s on the Bills, we claim you. You’re forever a Buffalonian. I think we feel it so deeply when one of our own goes through something,” she said. “I’m going to cry very hard. It’s been emotional to see the players and I think the conversation they’ve started around men’s mental health and being able to really, openly, talk about their feelings and what they need, and express those emotions.”
Ryan Wind of Lancaster said fan support for Hamlin has been great.
“I’m very happy to see him doing better,” he said. “I thought it was just a routine injury and then, next thing you know, ambulance on the field ... I was refreshing Twitter every 20 minutes. I was refreshing Twitter until 3 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 3).
Wind also recalled Thursday’s update that Hamlin had awoken and asked doctors if the Bills had won.
“I was at work. I was watching it on NFL Live,” he said. “Nothing but smiles over here.”
Kevin Engler of Lancaster said even though Hamlin was still listed in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he seems to be getting better. He said he would like to see Hamlin at least be brought back to Buffalo.
As to the Jan. 2 game, Engler said he was bowling when the game was on. The play after which Hamlin went into cardiac arrest was the last play before he and his friends left the bowling alley.
“I didn’t realize what was happening until we got in the car,” he said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, he’s not up.’ Everybody’s gathered around, some prayers, some crying. I’ve seen players before get paralyzed. I’ve been watching football since I was a little kid, when my dad used to take me here with season tickets in ‘73 when they opened up.”
When Hamlin began to make progress, Engler felt the prayers were working.