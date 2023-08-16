PIKE — If competing is fun at Wyoming County Fair, sharing a project with a sibling is even better.
Siblings Nicholas and Ruthie Meyer, of Sheldon, showed their rabbits at the fair as part of the 4-H rabbit showmanship contest. They also entered their pumpkins, artwork and gladiolus into the fair for judging.
As Cloverbuds in the Creek Road Pioneers 4-H group, Nick and Ruthie earned a bunch of participation awards and enjoyed their first year showing at the fair. They said they had fun learning this year and they can’t wait for next year.
And they’re by no means the only award-winning siblings at this year’s fair.
For the second consecutive year, Veronica George, 10, of North Java, will head to the New York State Fair next week with a winning pie, after earning a blue ribbon of excellence and a purple ribbon selecting her pie for a trip to Syracuse.
This year, Ronnie made a summer berry pie landing her a spot in the winner’s circle. Last year, Ronnie submitted a peach pie and won a blue ribbon, securing her first win at the county fair and a trip to the state fair as a contestant.
Ronnie also entered the Groovy Smoothie contest this year with her friends Emerie Flynn and Taylor Russell. The trio won third place.
The girls had to create their own smoothie. They combined blueberries, raspberries, yogurt and milk to create their product.
Ronnie was joined by her younger brother Oliver George at the Wyoming County Fair this week.
Oliver, 4, participated in the little britches event for his second year. He showed a calf named Tequila with the assistance of Olivia Borer.