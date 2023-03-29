Siena poll: Most New Yorkers back bail changes, raising taxes for high earners

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul. Mike Groll/Governor’s Office/TNS

ALBANY — As the state budget deadline draws near, the Siena College Research Institute has found that a number of legislative proposals included in the drafts have strong support among New Yorkers, including the governor’s proposal to give judges more discretion when setting bail.

New Yorkers are relatively unified in their opinions on crime and access to affordable housing, according to the poll results released Monday. At least 90% of New Yorkers said crime is a serious issue, with 60% saying the issue is “very serious.”

