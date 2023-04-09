Signing Day arrives

Pictured are, from left, Brayden Flynn (Roy-Hart), Peter Kieffer (Newfane), Tim Goerss (Newfane), Vincent Molisani (Albion), Diamond Chandler (Lockport), Conner Dietz (Lockport) and Evan Pease (Lockport). Back row, from left, Tyler Chandler (Roy-Hart), Zack Walker (Roy-Hart), Jaiden Just (Lockport), Anthony Cercone (Lockport) and Gavin Cunningham (Lockport).

Several students in Bill Rakonczay’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering program at Orleans/Niagara BOCES were matched up with companies by the Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program’s Signing Day on March 14.

Students Anthony Cercone, Diamond Chandler, Tyler Chraston, Gavin Cunningham, Conner Dietz, Brayden Flynn, Tim Goerss, Jaiden Just, Peter Kieffer, Vinny Molisani, Evan Pease and Zack Walker were connected with advanced manufacturing companies through matching day events that lead to job shadows and paid co-ops.

