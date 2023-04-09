Several students in Bill Rakonczay’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering program at Orleans/Niagara BOCES were matched up with companies by the Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program’s Signing Day on March 14.
Students Anthony Cercone, Diamond Chandler, Tyler Chraston, Gavin Cunningham, Conner Dietz, Brayden Flynn, Tim Goerss, Jaiden Just, Peter Kieffer, Vinny Molisani, Evan Pease and Zack Walker were connected with advanced manufacturing companies through matching day events that lead to job shadows and paid co-ops.
“High school students get recognized for sports and where they are going to college,” said Rakonczay. “I think we need to recognize the students that are in our local workforce. I want to thank all the local employers that opened their doors and allowed my students to do a paid co-op with them. Also thank you to all the parents and guests who came out on a snowy afternoon to support their loved ones. I am extremely proud of all my students.”
Companies such as Custom Laser, E&R Machining Inc., Jeffery Machine, J.W. Burg Machine & Tool, Metal Works, Myles Tool, Niagara Precision, Nuclear Alloys, Nutall Gear and TF Enterprise partnered with the students from Orleans Career and Technical Education Center. FLYAP is the first of its kind in New York State and is an essential workforce solution that ensures a robust economic future for Western New York, according to Orleans/Niagara BOCES officials.
“FLYAP is a one-of-a-kind career exploration program which provides students across the greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region the opportunity to explore and begin a career in advanced manufacturing while still in high school,” said Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association Director of Workforce Development Rich Turner. “We are connecting students to local companies offering great career opportunities. Events like ‘Signing Day’ are a great way to celebrate our students, families, educators and businesses as we celebrate one of our region’s largest industries.”
