BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWSRecognized for the help they gave the community during the Christmas weekend snowstorm are Winter Storm Elliott Award recipients, from left, Abigail Russell, Emily Hoag, Colton Walczak, Garrett Heale and Joey Schnitzer. Absent from photo is Ayden Esten.

BATAVIA — They dropped what they were doing and went out during the winter storm that came around Christmas to help the community when it was in need. For that, the six Elba Central School District students earned some time in the spotlight during this year’s Youth Recognition Banquet.

“During Winter Storm Elliott, which I’m sure we all remember with great fondness, I had six students who gave of their own time,” Elba Superintendent Gretchen Rosales said. “Our school was opened as a warming shelter. I do believe it is because of those students in the Elba Fire Department that lives were saved. This is a profound recognition of those students.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1