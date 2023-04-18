BATAVIA — They dropped what they were doing and went out during the winter storm that came around Christmas to help the community when it was in need. For that, the six Elba Central School District students earned some time in the spotlight during this year’s Youth Recognition Banquet.
“During Winter Storm Elliott, which I’m sure we all remember with great fondness, I had six students who gave of their own time,” Elba Superintendent Gretchen Rosales said. “Our school was opened as a warming shelter. I do believe it is because of those students in the Elba Fire Department that lives were saved. This is a profound recognition of those students.”
The students — Ayden Esten, Garrett Heale, Emily Hoag, Abigail Russell, Joey Schnitzer and Colton Walczak, left the comfort of their homes to save others’ lives when the community was stranded, Rosales said.
“Each of them went to the school to provide blankets, serve meals, set up cots for sleeping, kept strangers company, checked on the well-being of others. They even put on movies for children who were spending Christmas away from home.”
The students also shoveled out fire hydrants and plowed driveways, and sidewalks, the superintendent said.
“(They were) doing all those things that they were very quiet and silent about, and they just went about their work,” she said. “When not contending with an epic storm event, these students dedicate between five and 15 hours each week to our fire department to engage in training and to respond to calls alongside their adult counterparts. They render first aid to accident victims, fight fires and provide emergency response in medical situations.”
The six students represent what is good about youth and are fine examples for all, no matter their ages.
“They are athletes, they have part-time jobs and are on the honor roll,” she said. “Yet, they still make time each week to volunteer as integral parts of the fire department. Their bravery and selflessness is commendable beyond measure.”
Each student came up and Junior/Senior High School Principal Morgan Marcello placed medals around their necks. The six of them each received certificates honoring them for their actions.
“On behalf of Mrs. Marcello and the entire Elba community, I’d really like to thank these students for the wonderful example that they’ve set for everyone,” Rosales said.
