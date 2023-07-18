BATAVIA — Five people were indicted by a Genesee County grand jury for felony drunk driving charges, including two who had children as passengers.
They were among six people indicted in County Court.
n Sarah L. Elmore, 41, of Batavia is charged with felony DWI and felony aggravated DWI. She was arrested in September after she was found with a child in the car.
n Zachary D. Leitten, 32, of Batavia is charged with four counts of felony aggravated DWI and two misdemeanor counts of DWI. He allegedly had two children in his car while driving drunk in Corfu in January.
n Ryan J. Wannike of Bergen is charged with two counts of DWI as a class D felony.
n Kent L. Handy Jr. of Rochester is charged with felony DWI.
n Parker E. Payton, 24, of Pavilion is charged with felony DWI and felony aggravated unlicensed operation.
n Joseph C. Jeffords, 32, of Batavia is charged with falsifying business records and petit larceny for allegedly stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods and attempted to sell items at Pawn King.