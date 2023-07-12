BATAVIA — Driving downtown in rush hour can be a hassle in the best of times.
So Tuesday morning proved unexpectedly painful in Batavia as apparent Verizon crews worked on a project along Main Street. Drivers encountered lane reductions and slow going which backed traffic up significantly throughout much of the day.
City residents have long learned a level of resourcefulness for backed-up traffic — resorting to side streets and parallel routes to get where they need to go.
But it was still slow going for a lot of other drivers as lanes were blocked off and traffic began in earnest. Part of Main Street became a minor maze of cones, temporary detours and lane reductions.
Officials at the state Department of Transportation were able to confirm the work was being done by a private company. The nature of the work could not be immediately confirmed.
Officials at Verizon did not return a phone call requesting details on the project before press time Tuesday evening.
Summer is naturally construction season and numerous projects are underway across the GLOW region. In other matters, Smith Road in Perry will be closed for about a month, Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said last week.