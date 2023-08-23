Man charged in smash-and-grab

Bauer

ALBION — An Albion man was charged with burglarizing a liquor store, damaging more bottles than he stole early Sunday morning.

Village police were called to Plaza Liquor Store on South Main Street after receiving a report that a window had been smashed.

Officers arrived and also found a broken door frame and $336.02 in liquor bottles smashed.

The other damage was estimated at $2,000.

Video from numerous businesses in the area revealed a suspect who was known to police.

Michael R. Bauer, 38, was found later in the day at another business and was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

Turns out he stole only $90.01 worth of booze.

Bauer is to appear at a later date in Town Court.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1