ALBION — An Albion man was charged with burglarizing a liquor store, damaging more bottles than he stole early Sunday morning.
Village police were called to Plaza Liquor Store on South Main Street after receiving a report that a window had been smashed.
Officers arrived and also found a broken door frame and $336.02 in liquor bottles smashed.
The other damage was estimated at $2,000.
Video from numerous businesses in the area revealed a suspect who was known to police.
Michael R. Bauer, 38, was found later in the day at another business and was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
Turns out he stole only $90.01 worth of booze.
Bauer is to appear at a later date in Town Court.