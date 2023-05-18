BATAVIA — When the Genesee County Highway Department needed to find new deputy highway superintendent, it looked both within and outside the department.
The department found what it needed in-house, as Craig Smith will officially move up at the end of the month to replace 30-year veteran Dave Wozniak, whose retirement was announced earlier this month.
“Craig is very level headed and detail oriented. He has the respect of the highway employees due his past dealings with them on job sites. He always has done whatever is necessary to get the job done, even if the work required was outside of his normal job duties,” said Highway Superintendent Tim Hens. “He’s got quite a bit of project and supervision experience, both at Getterr Done Construction Inc. and then Upstate Dorr in Warsaw,” Hens said.
Smith, currently senior engineering technician, has been with the engineering department all five years with the county Highway Department. Hens says Smith has primarily been permits administrator, bridge and culvert inspector, but also works with crews to layout road and bridge jobs.
“He’s been around the paver, he’s been in ditches, and has even assisted plowing when needed,” Hens said.
Dave Wozniak worked his last official day in the office last week after 13 years as deputy highway superintendent, 30 years with the department in general. Wozniak technically retires May 30.
“For the past two months, I’ve been searching desperately for his (Wozniak’s) replacement,” Hens said. “Interviewed eight very qualified candidates four from within the department, four from outside the department, all with varying backgrounds ... all great individuals.”
The Highway Department will have two deputies — Paul Osborn and Smith.
“Paul has typically taken on facility management and parks management and Craig (Dave Wozniak before him) manages highway, which works closely with fleet management and airport plowing and mowing operations,” Hens said. “Deputy highway superintendents may act in my place when I am not available due to illness or travel and they have pretty significant leeway to manage their individual divisions and responsibilities.
“Even though I am a highway superintendent by title, I really function as a DPW director, due to the varied public works functions under our department. We’ve just never adjusted titles to match added duties over the years,” he said.
Smith said it was natural for him to interview for the deputy position once the opportunity arose.
“I thought about it and decided that it was something I could see myself doing and performing well at it,” he said. “I figured my chances of being chosen were just as likely as any of the other candidates. I am sure that each candidate had their own set of skills in relation to the position ...”
Smith said the only advantage he had as a department employee was that he worked as a senior engineering technicians, and Hens could see what Smith’s knowledge base is and his personality and, hopefully, work ethic.
“I think my background in the engineering department at the county will serve as the best set of skills that apply to the position. Having already been exposed to the work we are responsible for at the highway and being involved with projects in the past,” Smith said.