WARSAW — It was not a good 4-20 celebration for a smoke shop on Route 19 Thursday.
Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies raided Zaza Smoke Shop and seized a large amount of cash, more than found pounds of concentrated cannabis and more than six pounds of marijuana, all worth more than $84,000.
The raid came after an undercover drug buy at the smoke shop, deputies said. Multiple complaints had been received about alleged unlawful and unlicensed cannabis dealing at the establishment.
Nassa A. Taher, 35, of Buffalo, the owner, was charged with first-degree criminal possession of cannabis, a felony.
He was released to appear at a later date in Town Court.
The store opened at the plaza in late 2022. It was open for business and in operation Friday.
