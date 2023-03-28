Cig waiver worries Batavia Downs

Officials at Batavia Downs are discussing what could happen if the venue ever lost its smoking waiver.

BATAVIA — A “what-if” question involving tobacco is spurring discussion at Batavia Downs.

One of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation’s directors is suggesting they look into an outdoor smoking area at the venue, should it lose its smoking waiver at some point.

