BATAVIA — A “what-if” question involving tobacco is spurring discussion at Batavia Downs.
One of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation’s directors is suggesting they look into an outdoor smoking area at the venue, should it lose its smoking waiver at some point.
Board member Edward Morgan brought up the issue during Thursday’s meeting at Batavia Downs. Morgan said even though Batavia Downs was recently able to secure a smoking waiver, he got the feeling from the county Health Department that when the waiver is over, it’s gone.
“I realize how much, based on the surveys we did, how important it is to some people to be able to smoke (at Batavia Downs),” Morgan said. “I just think we need to proceed and in looking at our options.”
Morgan said one of the questions is, where would Batavia Downs put a smoking area that would be convenient for customers?
“Even if it was just to go outside — outdoor, covered, heated area, with no machines — we need to proceed looking,” he said.
After the meeting, Morgan said health officials are reluctant to issue smoking waivers, but they did for Batavia Downs.
“At any time, state legislation could overrule that and we could lose our smoking rights within the building,” he said. “What my suggestion is, there’s always outdoor smoking options for our patrons. We don’t have a heated, covered area. I just suggested that we look at where we would put one and how we would do it ... and be proactive to provide our patrons with a outdoor, heated area to go and smoke if we do, for some reason, lose our waiver.”
Morgan said he didn’t think Batavia Downs would need anything as elaborate as what del Lago has.
“It would be up to the board to decide what we do if we do anything,” he said.
Morgan said Batavia Downs doesn’t want to promote smoking, but added a survey of about 2,500 people was done.
“They weren’t just smokers. It was a random survey — ‘If we had no smoking, how would it affect your patronage to Batavia Downs?” he said.
WROTB/Batavia Downs Director of Marketing Ryan Hasenauer said about 30% of those who responded said they would come to Batavia Downs less of smoking wasn’t allowed.
“I don’t know the number that smoke versus that don’t. Some people, quite frankly, smoke, but they don’t play the games in there,” he said of the gaming space in which smoking is allowed. “They enjoy going in there briefly to catch a smoke and play for a bit. I will tell you this. When we run the numbers on a monthly basis, the smoking room games do more than the floor average. They outperform the floor average. Clearly, it is something that is beneficial to Batavia Downs and, therefore, to the municipalities that make up Batavia Downs.”
Vice President of Operations Scott Kiedrowski said Batavia Downs uses a very technical system to get smoke out of the building and that the system is tested regularly.
“Those are some of the stringent requirements we have to do to make sure we have smoking,” he said. “The state might change the regulations or the county might change the regulations somewhere down the road, where we might not be able to get our waiver.”
Kiedrowski said Morgan wanted to look into whether Batavia Downs could add a heated, covered area where patrons could go out and smoke and gamble. Some facilities in the area that don’t have a smoking waiver offer this, he said.
Currently, Batavia Downs has two, ventilated rooms in which smoking is allowed, Morgan said. Patrons can also go out in front of the building and smoke.
During Thursday’s meeting, Morgan said he stopped at del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo on his way back from the recent New York State Association of Counties meetings and looked at an outdoor area the casino had.
He said the del Lago smoking area was exposed to the wind and the elements.
It looked as if there were 10 or 12 people using that area at about 1 or 2 p.m. on a Wednesday, he said.
“It appears to me that the people who use it, use it to smoke,” Morgan said. “If there’s a machine there, they might sit down and smoke a cigarette or two.” The designated area at del Lago is just a place for them to smoke and then go back inside, he added.
“I took pictures of it,” he said. “It’s totally open on both ends, the east and west end. The south end has about an 18-inch opening the whole length of it. There’s a security wall outside of it.”