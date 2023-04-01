BATAVIA — After eight years of leading Notre Dame High School through tumultuous times and dedicated leadership, Principal Wade Bianco will be retiring this summer.
“I promised them three or four years, and this is my eighth year,” Bianco said when asked why he decided to retire this year. “I think it’s time to do other things.”
Bianco retires after over 40 years in education. He joined Notre Dame in 2015.
Bianco said he’s 67 with the energy of a 30-year-old. He said Notre Dame is in great shape; enrollment is high, it has a lot of different programs for kids, and they are past the adversity.
Bianco said it’s time for someone else to have a smooth sailing as they enter the school.
James Sutherland, president of The Board of Trustees said in a press release, “Mr. Bianco has dedicated his 40-year career to the success of students. He led our school with passion and commitment and made countless contributions to the school’s vibrancy and success.”
Bianco’s many accomplishments have resulted in impacts that will endure well past his retirement, and will continue to strengthen the school and community.
The Board of Trustees reports the following as just some of the many highlights of Bianco’s tenure:
n Continued Notre Dame’s Number 1 ranking in the GLOW Region by Buffalo Business First Magazine, a streak which lasted 18 consecutive years.
n Continued Notre Dame’s excellent graduation rate and college placement rate.
n Maintained Notre Dame’s presence by drawing students from across Western New York; enrollment currently includes students from 21 different school districts.
n Managed the complete renovation of the school campus, including state-of-the-art technology throughout the building.
n Guided Notre Dame through the COVID pandemic as a school that remained open for in-person instruction every day allowable by New York State.
n Oversaw the addition of Notre Dame Junior High (seventh and eighth grades) which has been a driving force in the recent increase in enrollment.
n Developed relationships with major donors that allowed for continued campus improvements, while preserving the Notre Dame High School Endowment.
n Supported excellence in athletics and fine arts, while continuing the strong Catholic tradition of Notre Dame High School.
Bianco’s plans now in his retirement are to go to Florida more and visit their child who works down there for Disney. He also plans to travel more with his wife, who has been retired for the past decade.
“I’m going to still work, but it’s not going to be the same intensity,” Bianco said.
Still it is bittersweet to leave.
“The kids are fantastic,” he said. “The staff works for one-third less than a public school teacher, and gives you incredible effort in all aspects of this school. I’m going to miss all the people.”
A succession planning process will take place over the next weeks to help the board identify the best candidate to serve as principal upon Bianco’s retirement.
