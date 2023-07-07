Solar panel recycling bill nixed

Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, called out the Assembly Majority in the Environmental Conservation Committee who voted along party lines last month to block legislation that would establish recycling of solar panels.
Byrnes had proposed Assembly bill A.5101, known as the “Solar Panel Collection Act,” to establish solar panel recycling infrastructure and protocols.
The legislation was referred to the Environmental Conservation Committee in March and failed to advance from committee. On May 23, the committee voted 19-9 to hold the bill for consideration in the committee.
“It’s simply wrong for the majority, who claim to be environmentalists, to vote against a bill specifically designed to promote recycling and prevent waste,” Byrnes said in a statement. “They are hypocrites who put partisanship ahead of the best interests of our state residents.”
Byrnes said she wanted to create a nation-leading recycling infrastructure with her legislation.
The bill, which includes Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, among its nine co-sponsors, would amend state Environmental Conservation Law to require manufacturers of solar panels to collect the panels when they are taken out of use. The bill would establish the responsibilities of the state Department of Environmental Conservation in relation to the collection of solar panels and establish requirements that DEC must adhere to.
Restrictions on solar panel disposal methods would also be established by the legislation, according to the text of the bill.
The bill also requires reporting of collection efforts, establishes collection goals and requires related educational outreach.
There is no current mandatory recycling for discard solar panels, Byrnes said, and across the country she said solar panels are increasingly going to landfills for disposal.
“By recycling solar panels, we can ensure that solar panels do ot prematurely arrive at landfills where they can have potential negative environmental effects,” the bill said. “It is essential that we take action that is both economically and environmentally friendly. In order to do this, we must establish infrastructure to accommodate for the long-term management of solar waste.”
Byrnes said she hopes her colleagues will reconsider the bill in the next legislative session so discarded solar panels will be recycled.
The solar panels, she said, “contain a lot of parts that could be reused. New York State needs to be forward-thinking.”
Byrnes’ bill has companion legislation in the state Senate (S02215) sponsored by state Sen. Thomas F. O’Mara, R-Big Flats, though the legislation lacks co-sponsors.
Byrnes had first introduced a version of the “Solar Panel Collection Act” during the 2021-2022 legislative session. That bill also failed to make it out of committee.