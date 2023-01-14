BATAVIA — A morning of careful preparations marked a big milestone for the new Genesee County Jail.
For two hours Friday morning, county officials stood in the freezing snow to watch the jail’s first cell block be put into place.
Construction workers spent time removing the accumulated snow from the concrete where it would be placed. Assistant County Engineer Laura Wadhams explained there are pins which will keep the pre-built jail cells together — a bit like Legos.
Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. said it was exciting to see something on paper to be brought to life. When he started in 1977 there was a new jail planned at that time, and now nearly 50 years later it is being built.
“It certainly is a milestone,” said Matt Landers, county manager. “We don’t plan on building another jail for another 100 years. Which is why we are trying to get it right this time in building a jail appropriate for our community for the next 100 years.”
The 184-bed jail will include four pods of jail cells, an inmate intake and processing area, and an administration area. For a pod, the plan is to have a set of cells, then a day yard, then another set of cells on the other side.
A grassy or stone area will be between sets of pods.
The new jail will be located near County Building No. 2 at 3837 W. Main Street Rd. in Batavia. It will replace the existing jail that has become outdated and obsolete.
“We are working in a facility (the current Genesee County Jail) that was built in 1902,” Sheron said. “It was built at that time to take care of the population they had then. Things have changed tremendously since then. I know it is a substitutional cost, but it is a necessary evil.”
Sheron said the current Genesee County Jail is one of the last two jails, if not the last, that does not house women. The new jail, however, will be able to house women, which he said will allow families to visit their loved ones locally.
Substitutional completion of the jail is being looked at first quarter of next year. Sheron said the county will then go through a process of inspecting it and working out all the bugs before bringing inmates in June or July of 2024.
Landers said the county is still in the process of trying to figure out what to do with the old jail.
