BATAVIA — A morning of careful preparations marked a big milestone for the new Genesee County Jail.

For two hours Friday morning, county officials stood in the freezing snow to watch the jail’s first cell block be put into place.

The first jail cell was set in place at the new Genesee County Jail on West Main St. Rd. on Friday January 13, 2023.
