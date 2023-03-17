BATAVIA — With work on the South Lyon Street bridge replacement scheduled to resume today, the county is looking at a completion around the end of June.

The bridge replacement project began in September and consists of two 11-foot lanes with 2-foot shoulders and a 5-foot sidewalk on the east side of the truss. The alignment of South Lyon Street will bemodified to improve the intersection with South Main Street. Approach work includes a seamless transition to the relocated intersection, existing roadway, and sidewalks

