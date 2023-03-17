BATAVIA — With work on the South Lyon Street bridge replacement scheduled to resume today, the county is looking at a completion around the end of June.
The bridge replacement project began in September and consists of two 11-foot lanes with 2-foot shoulders and a 5-foot sidewalk on the east side of the truss. The alignment of South Lyon Street will bemodified to improve the intersection with South Main Street. Approach work includes a seamless transition to the relocated intersection, existing roadway, and sidewalks
“It’s going to be set all in one piece, the truss. Over the next few weeks they’re going to deliver pieces of the truss,” said Assistant County Engineer Laura Wadhams. “It doesn’t come all in one piece because they need to assemble it.”
If the project is done before the end of June and the bridge can be opened earlier, it will be, Wadhams said.
“It’s definitely at least a 75-year life span. We design these for the long term for sure,” she said.
The bridge being replaced dated to the ‘80s.
“The last bridge that was installed in the ‘80s was a temporary superstructure replacement from the original bridge,” Wadhams said. About 40 years for a temporary replacement was a long time, she said.
The work on the bridge had been paused due to seasonal weather conditions.
A small portion of South Main Street in Batavia is closed to traffic over the upcoming months. For those traveling west on South Main Street, there will be a detour at Brooklyn Avenue. For those traveling east on South Main, there is also a detour. The public is asked to adhere to pedestrian signage and stay outside of temporary safety barriers.
