BATAVIA — City of Batavia Fire Department investigators said the South Main Street kitchen fire which sent one resident to Strong Memorial Hospital was accidental.
Capt. Daniel Herberger said Sunday that fire damage was confined to the kitchen and there was smoke damage throughout the upper apartment, where the fire started.
At 7:19 p.m. Saturday, city firefighters responded to a reported kitchen fire with a person trapped at 44 S. Main St. Initial fire units arrived at 7:22 p.m. to find a 2 1/2-story, two-family home with an occupant trapped at a second-floor window and a fire in the kitchen area. Fire crews quickly deployed a portable ground ladder, brought a female occupant to safety and extinguished the fire.
Two other occupants were in the home at the time of the fire and one of those occupants was transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. No firefighter injuries were reported.
City firefighters were assisted by city police, town of Batavia firefighters, Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross.
