BATAVIA — The cause of a house fire on South Spruce Street overnight which damaged a residence is under investigation, city Fire Chief Joshua Graham said today.
Trucks arrived in about four minutes and deployed a 2 1/2-inch hose line to quickly knock down the fire, the department said on its Facebook page, adding no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.
Graham said he received a text from county dispatchers at 2:57 a.m. today about a fire at 10 1/2 S. Spruce St.
“It was mostly on the exterior of the house. Whether or not it’s going to be a total loss, I don’t know that,” he said. Graham said the fire started on the exterior.
“There is significant damage to the exterior, but I’m not sure how much damage there was to the interior,” he said.
In addition to the two trucks that responded, two platoons of off-duty firefighters were called and went to the scene, the fire chief said.
Graham said this afternoon that he hadn’t spoken to the firefighters who responded, but as far as he knew, everyone got out safely with no rescue needed.
He said he was told at 4 a.m. that firefighters were picking up the hose to clear the scene and that they were back in service a little after 4.
