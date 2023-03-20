Mark Gutman/Daily News

Mark Gutman/Daily News A City of Batavia fire truck heads out on a call on Friday morning heading north on Court St.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BATAVIA — The cause of a house fire on South Spruce Street overnight which damaged a residence is under investigation, city Fire Chief Joshua Graham said today.

Trucks arrived in about four minutes and deployed a 2 1/2-inch hose line to quickly knock down the fire, the department said on its Facebook page, adding no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

