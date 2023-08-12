BATAVIA — Jeffrey Heubusch, who has just begun his 35th year of owning the Southside Deli, is not one to seek the limelight.
Still, while sitting at a desk in an office next to the deli, 300 Ellicott St., Heubusch would be content to go about the business without fanfare. He says he takes few vacations.
“I’m a hands-on guy. I’m here every day,” he said. “I’m here for the customers. Without the customers, I wouldn’t have a business. I’m probably working on my third generation of customers.”
What he appreciates, Heubusch said, is when a customer comes in for the first time.
“We walk him through. He looks at our subs, our salads and you just see a smile on their face,” he said. “They leave and they say, ‘If I like this, I’ll be back.’ And they do come back. They bring people back. Learning the customer’s needs and wants was the most important. That’s the key ingredient.”
Heubusch moved from Warsaw to Batavia in 1989, though he continued working in the Retsof Salt Mine in Geneseo for a time after the move.
“This (the deli) came up for sale and I always wanted to work for myself. I bought it in 1989,” he said.
Aug. 10 was the day he bought the deli and he opened it four days later, on Aug. 14. Everything began when he saw the “for sale” sign on the building.
“I noticed the sign as I would drive by. I lived on Oak Street, so I went by here every day,” Heubusch said.
The Southside owner said he kept his job in the mine and had no experience running a business.
“Unfortunately, I got hurt at the salt mine. I had to leave my job there,” he said.
As far as being a business owner, he said he was “self-taught” and learned through trial and error.
“This is a tough business to be in. You have to have passion. You’ve got to work. It’s a lot of teamwork,” he said. Heubusch said he has 17 full-time employees.
One who “grew up in the store” was Heubusch’s daughter, Cassandre DiPiazza, who was 4 years old when he bought the deli in ‘89.
“We had her running the register. We had her running the machines, the credit card (machine) and all that. I think I burned her out before she got old enough to be an employee,” Heubusch said with a laugh,
DiPiazza said the deli is more than a business to her and her dad.
“It’s a home, it’s a hub. It’s a part of us. We lived above it,” she said. “He got it when I was 4. My basic introduction in accounting was counting pennies. I used to the run register, stock the shelves. In the back, they used to have a lot of the beer packs, 12 packs. I would use those as Legos, building blocks. Tables and little houses — I would make little forts, little games. I would sit back among the 12-packs and pop and they would bring me lunch.
“I lived there. The deli was my home for 19 years,” she said.
Her dad is a humble man, she said.
“He’s stayed as consistent as possible (with the deli) while everything’s evolved. I hope the community sees it as a benefit,” DiPiazza said.
The way it is these days, Heubusch said, Southside is up against franchises and larger food businesses.
“I’m one guy. I’m independent and I’m surviving,” he said, “My hat goes off to independent people. It’s hard work. But it can be done.”