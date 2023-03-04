Ads launch in support of Hochul’s proposal to ban menthol cigarettes

Tobacco Kills NY, a statewide coalition including civil rights and health advocates, unveiled a major ad campaign Thursday highlighting the harms of flavored tobacco products and pushing back on opponents to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul's proposed menthol cigarette ban. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

ALBANY — The battle over Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s plans to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and hit smokers with an additional dollar-per-pack tax is heating up as supporters launch a new ad campaign.

Tobacco Kills NY, a statewide coalition including civil rights and health advocates, unveiled a major ad campaign Thursday highlighting the harms of flavored tobacco products and pushing back on opponents to the governor’s proposals.

