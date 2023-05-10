AVON – As law enforcement officers made their way through the village of Avon on Saturday morning they passed a torch – known as the “Flame of Hope” – from officer to officer.
Eventually, the run reached its destination at Avon Central School for the Special Olympics New York Regional Track and Field Competition.
The torch run was one of the opening elements of the competition. For 31 years, law enforcement representatives have taken part in the run. It is a time-honored tradition. By running, the officers show support for the athletes and act as the “Guardians of the Flame.”
“The athletes love law enforcement and law enforcement are the flame of hope and protector of our athletes. Carrying the torch is symbolic into track and field and is a symbol of inclusion and a symbol of the opening of the games. Law enforcement carries that ‘Flame of Hope’ throughout New York State to support inclusion. People with intellectual differences, there is no difference. Everyone has an ability,” said Kelly Ligozio, senior development director for Special Olympics in the Genesee Region.
More than 40 members of law enforcement took part in Saturday’s run, which began at Tops Plaza, 270 East Main St., traveled through the village and ended at Avon Central School, 245 Clinton St.
“It is just a great cause and I am just proud to be part of it and happy to support the kids,” said Ashley Wolf, a corrections officer at Attica Correctional Facility.
At the school, more than 250 athletes took part in the competition, which is a qualifying event for the Summer State Games in Ithaca on June 9 and 10.
Trooper Gabbie Bauer from Horseheads carried the torch for the start of the run and along the way it was passed from officer to officer, with each one having a chance to support the athletes and savor the moment of carrying the torch in support of them
“We run through the village. It is about a 5k roughly and we finish at the High School for the opening ceremonies. I am happy to be here and I am a father of a son with Down syndrome and he will be competing here,” said Kevin Arnone, who organized the torch run.
The athletes in Avon came from area school districts and community training clubs. They train with their schools or training clubs for about six weeks before the event, said Jennifer Lang of Pavilion, an organizer of the event.
Shanna O’Donovan, a special education/transitions teacher at Genesee Valley BOCES in Danville, has been helping her athletes with training and said for many the games are about more than winning a medal.
“Everyone is really excited to compete and have fun. They just want to come out, compete and do the best that they can,” said O’Donovan.
Le Roy residents Molly and Tom Dambra watched excitedly from the sidelines as they cheered the athletes on.
“I think it is just great to see their excitement, and be out here together with the people celebrating them,” said Molly.
Win or lose teammates, residents, parents and supports say they could be more prouder of the athletes completing in the games.
“It is always a good cause to be a part of,” said Cole Geiger, Attica Correctional Facility.
Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, it serves more than 42,000 athletes across New York with year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health screenings. The organization also partners with about 250 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates.
At the Avon games there was a host of sports for the athletes to compete in. For Lang who has been helping to run the competition since she was 18 years old, it was a fun day.
“I love this event and I have been running it since it was 18 years-old. I helped out the original coordinator and then I took it over.
This year we have about 250 athletes from all over the region that are coming to participate in track and field.
My favorite part in the second that I get to say, “let the games begin,” because then I get to sit back and watch all of my hard work and everyone enjoy the day.”