BATAVIA — Speed kills.
It also results in a lot of traffic tickets.
And much more.
State police across New York conducted a “Speek Week” detail from June 12 to June 18, issuing more than 20,000 tickets.
Half of them, 10,478, were for speeding.
The rest: 516 for distracted driving, 375 Move Over violations, 172 for DWI and related charges and more than 1,000 tickets for no seat belt or child restraint.
Troopers also responded to 175 personal-injury crashes, including two fatals.
In all, a total of 20,952 tickets were issued, compared with 22,333 during last year’s Speed Week campaign.
Troopers in Batavia-based Troop A issued 907 speeding tickets, 14 DWI arrests, 35 distracted driving, 100 seat belt violations and 16 Move Over violations.
— By Scott DeSmit