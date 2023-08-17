ALEXANDER — Barbara Eddy and her neighbors say something must be done about speeding vehicles on Route 98 south of the village.
During this week’s Town Board meeting, Eddy read a letter she and her husband, Ralph, wrote to the board. The Eddys asked for the town’s assistance in addressing the situation on the highway.
“After another vehicle went off the road Saturday morning and demolished our mailboxes in our neighborhood, we feel it’s time to act on the erratic driving in our area,” she read. “The driver did admit, to our neighbor, of driving with driver inattention and unsafe speed.”
Barbara Eddy said people often hear brakes squealing as drivers are pulling out of Twilight Meadows restaurant and Vintage Cow Farmers Market, both on Alexander Road, as Route 98 is called locally. She said a passing lane in the area is also unsafe and unnecessary.
Eddy said she has spoken to neighbors who have also had close calls while trying to get out of their driveways when vehicles on Alexander Road suddenly decide to pass other vehicles.
“There are also many accidents at the intersection of Stroh Road as cars come around the curve and realize they may have to stop suddenly for a vehicle that is waiting to turn onto Stroh Road,” she said. They are unable to make a safe stop due to excessive speeding.”
The issues come back to unsafe speed and passing, Eddy said.
“It is our feeling that the speed between the village of Alexander and the village of Attica should be reduced. Also, there should be no passing zones in the area,” she said. “We hope you can assist us and our neighbors with this issue. I cannot tell you, since we lived there, how many accidents there have been — especially at Stroh Road — going across our lawn, taking out mailboxes.”
Eddy said she lives there and understands that everybody’s got to go to work.
“But the speed — it’s just a raceway once they hit that 55 (mph zone), they’re out of control,” she said.
Resident Jerry Krupka said it’s not just Route 98.
“They go down my road (Stannards Road) and I swear, they’re going 80 mph,” he said. “The biggest thing that I’ve seen lately are these four-wheelers. They are everywhere and they absolutely fly down the road.”
Board member Tom Sanfratello asked whether the town would have to write to the state Department of Transportation about this.
“I talked to some people and I was told I have to bring it to the board and the board has to talk to DOT,” Barbara Eddy said. “I’ve talked to the neighbors and we’re all in agreement that something has to happen.”