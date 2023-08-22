PIKE — When it comes to decorating a fair booth, you could say Arc GLOW has a knack.
For the last 10 years, Arc GLOW has brought home nine top awards at Wyoming County Fair — the recognition’s known formally as Awards of Excellence: Commercial Exhibit.
Not only does Arc want to highlight the array of opportunities and programs it offers, it wants to show the public how involved Arc can be in the community, that they are “your friends, family members, and neighbors,” said vocational specialist Lisa Beals.
Beals has worked for the Arc for 18 years and said she has spent the last 10 years striving to make the booth for the fair the best it can be.
“It’s my baby, everyone knows it’s my baby,” said Beals with a laugh.
Beals plans the booth each year as soon as the theme is announced. This year’s “Blue Jeans and Country Dreams” meant a lot of denim and a lot of local faces according to Beals.
“People walk by these huge pictures and say, ‘Oh my gosh, I know that person’, or ‘That’s my neighbor — I went to school with her’,” Beals said. “We always have a story — someone is always coming over with a story.”
After the merger between The Arc of Livingston-Wyoming and Arc of Genesee Orleans, Arc GLOW has spent a lot of time trying to show the community all the different programs it offers, from residential support to vocational support and day services, community support, transportation services, and even KidStart Children Services.
President Cheryl Englert of the Arc GLOW Board of Directors has been with the Arc for 44 years, since her son started preschool. Englert said that Arc has had a booth in the Commercial building at the Wyoming County Fair for over 30 years and that it is in a prime location for them to engage with the community.
Englert said that there are many people who don’t know what Arc provides and the fair is a great way to tell people.
“We’re really trying to get back into the community and let people know who we are,” said Englert. “The booth and the message we are giving out — I want it to go out far because that’s important to us. That’s what makes us grow and be stronger.”
Arc GLOW also recently attended the Hemlock “Little World’s” Fair and Orleans County Fair.
“It’s just a small town feel with a big four county reach,” Beals said.
Englert also stressed that there are a lot of people that they service who are not only from Wyoming County but who are still living in Wyoming County.
Arc GLOW is always looking for volunteers and members to help strengthen their resources to the community according to Englert, and she encourages people to stop by their fair booth or reach out and see what they can do to make a difference.
Arc GLOW formed following a merger of The Arc of Livingston-Wyoming and Arc of Genesee Orleans, becoming an official four-county chapter in October 2021. The four-county service area covers roughly 2,400 square miles — geographically, the largest Arc chapter in New York state.
For more information about Arc GLOW services, call (585) 658-2828.