BERGEN — Libby Piper knows great poetry.
The Byron-Bergen High School senior recently recited Jeffrey Skinner’s “The Bookshelf of the God of Infinite Space,” advancing to the Poetry Out Loud New York State Finals conducted at the Center for Fiction in Brooklyn.
The poem was a recommendation from her English teacher. Piper had also performed it two years prior but never competed with it.
“I’ve always been big into public speaking, so this was another opportunity for me,” she said. “After my freshman year I won, and got to go on to the regional championship and compete there. Since then it’s always been a fun thing I’ve looked forward to doing.”
“I think (poetry) is a good way to express yourself,” she said. “I think it’s so different from the language people typically use. So it’s almost foreign to people, and it’s not heard typically anymore.”
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry. It incudes a contest which begins at the local level, with the first stage conducted at participating schools.
Students memorize and recite two poems. Scores are given on how well the works are recited, memorized and prepared.
The local winner then advances to the regional event that expands to three poems: The first two rounds are done by everyone. If you go on to the final round, you do your third poem in front of the judges.
Piper had recited two other poems in contest: William E. Stafford’s “Traveling Through the Dark” and Ella Wheeler Wilcox’s “Friendship After Love.”
The decision to recite Stafford’s work was influenced by Piper’s father, who suggested she do the poem. She fell in love with it, and recited both this year and last.
The first poem has to be 25 lines or fewer and the second poem has to be pre-20th century.
“I think the word choices and the type of diction used in the poem is something I gravitate towards,” Piper said.
Piper has been doing Poetry Out Loud since her freshman year. Although doesn’t write her own poems, she said she has family members who do. However, she does other types of art such as drawing.
With this award, Piper has earned the right to move on as one of only 20 students from the state of New York and compete in the Poetry Out Loud New York State Finals set for Saturday. The winner will advance to the 2023 Poetry Out Loud National finals to be held May 8-10 in Washington, D.C.
