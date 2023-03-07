B-B senior has a penchant for poetry

Senior Libby Piper of Byron-Bergen Central School has a talent for reading, memorizing and reciting poetry. She’ll compete in the Poetry Out Loud State Finals on Saturday in Brooklyn.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BERGEN — Libby Piper knows great poetry.

The Byron-Bergen High School senior recently recited Jeffrey Skinner’s “The Bookshelf of the God of Infinite Space,” advancing to the Poetry Out Loud New York State Finals conducted at the Center for Fiction in Brooklyn.

