LE ROY — Armed with toothbrushes, a bucket of soap and water, and a pad, volunteers have been doing what they can to clean up historic markers in the village and town, such as the marker in front of the Le Roy Historical Society.
Three volunteers — Sam Zalacca, Cheryll Fernaays and Sheila Furr — began doing just that on Friday, which was National Historic Marker Day.
The day was established in 2021 by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation as a community-service celebration that brings people together to clean historic markers. The public and volunteers were encouraged to participate as the area welcomes spring.
Proper maintenance is required for the markers to avoid deterioration from contaminants such as road salt, dust and pollen.
“That is what the Historical Society will be doing today and maybe for the next few days as well,” he said Friday morning. “Here, in and around the village of Le Roy and the town, we have 26 national markers. A few of the maybe more well-known would be in front of the Presbyterian Church, where Frederick Douglass spoke.
“We have a marker in front of Jell-O Factory, which is on North Street,” he continued. “We have markers that show the trail of the Underground Railroad, that actually went through Le Roy, just to mention a few.”
Penny Logel of the Java Historical Society in Java Village cleaned up around the society’s sign and building with anticipation that rain might have dampened the designated clean up day. New tulip bulbs came up this year and will create additional curb appeal for visitors.
The historical society will also be installing a driveway at the Route 78 location to create more access for visitors. They plan to paint the building and finish setting up the outside display, which will house part of a blacksmith shop, dairy and farming implements, firemen’s signs and some tradesmen items.
They also had masonry work done on the schoolhouse foundation’s stonework and cleaned up from this year’s storm.
“People look for our sign when coming, as well as others going by have stopped to visit us because of the sign,” Logel said. “Our membership is increasing and we are doing more. Thank you to the Pomeroy Foundation.”
This year’s event welcomed more than 2,300 volunteers nationwide who helped clean up historic markers.
“We are proud to display our Java No. 1 Schoolhouse Historic Marker from Pomeroy Foundation,” Logel said.
The old schoolhouse was named to the state Register of Historic Places in 2001 and the sign serves a purpose.
“Our marker helps us promote all types of living, families, businesses, progress, military and various other forms of Java history,” Logel said. “At present we continue to hold monthly meetings to update members and advertize various displays, historic documents and photos. We are always looking for pictures and information on farms, homesteads, businesses and personal family histories and geneologies.”
Bonnie Coniber of the Le Roy Historical Society said the Historical Society Museum and Jell-O Gallery opened last week. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
The Java Historical Society’s monthly meetings are held at 2 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month. They are also open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. They are also open by appointment.
Contact Logel for more information at (716) 200-7621.
Volunteers were encouraged to share their marker-cleaning photos on social media using the -NationalHistoricMarkerDay hashtag. Participants had to comply with their local safety and parking regulations, as well as seek permission when planning their marker cleaning project.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.