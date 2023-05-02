LE ROY — Armed with toothbrushes, a bucket of soap and water, and a pad, volunteers have been doing what they can to clean up historic markers in the village and town, such as the marker in front of the Le Roy Historical Society.

Three volunteers — Sam Zalacca, Cheryll Fernaays and Sheila Furr — began doing just that on Friday, which was National Historic Marker Day.

