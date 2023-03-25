Spring trout season starts April 1

ALBANY — The spring trout fishing season starts April 1.

Excellent angling opportunities are available thanks to state Department of Environmental Conservation’s extensive stocking program and wild trout fisheries, DEC officials said in a news release. The DEC stocks nearly 1.9 million trout in waters statewide, beginning in March and lasting until early June.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1