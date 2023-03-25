ALBANY — The spring trout fishing season starts April 1.
Excellent angling opportunities are available thanks to state Department of Environmental Conservation’s extensive stocking program and wild trout fisheries, DEC officials said in a news release. The DEC stocks nearly 1.9 million trout in waters statewide, beginning in March and lasting until early June.
For decades, April 1 was the traditional “opening day” of inland trout fishing season. The date now marks the opening of the harvest season after year-round fishing was greenlit on most streams in 2021, with the implementation of an Oct. 16 to March 31 “artificial lures only, catch-and-release’ season.
The HuntFishNY app, which includes the Tackle Box feature, is free of charge and available through the App store and Google Play for anyone to download on their tablet or smartphone.
