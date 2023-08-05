SPRINGWATER – Springwater resident Krystina Gauer will step into the spotlight on Aug. 4 to 6 to compete for the title of Miss New York USA 2023.
“I am very excited about it and it is definitely a new experience,” said Gauer.
Gauer, 23, was selected as a state finalist after completing an application, sending in a photo and having an interview with a member of the selection committee. She said getting the call to compete for the title of Miss New York was something that caught her a little off guard because for most of her life she was involved in sports not pageants.
“The pageant is very exciting. This is actually my first time participating. I am very new to this world. I was previously a collegiate athlete. This opportunity presented itself and I decided what better time to get into it, than now,” said Gauer.
Gauer is the daughter of Claudia and the late George Gauer Jr. She received her bachelor of arts degree in 2021 and a master’s in business administration in 2022, both from Alfred University. She is currently the assistant coach for the women’s lacrosse team.
Trading in her soccer cleats for high heels, she said, has been a challenge but she said it is something she is working on.
“I grew up playing sports my whole life. I have sisters, so I know what that world is like, but I have been practicing in five-inch heels everyday and taking modeling classes. It is a completely different world than getting up at 6 a.m. and going to practice,” said Gauer.
There is no talent portion for the competition but there will be a swimsuit, evening gown and interview questions for the competition. The pageant will take place at SUNY Purchase which is near The Performing Arts Center at Purchase College, near White Plains, Westchester County.
Gauer said her platform will be to educate and inform people about food shortages in poor communities.
“My platform is to help those who are in poor communities who are looking for a better lifestyle but need nutrition,” she said.
“I began volunteering for the local food pantries with my mom. We were experiencing some financial hardship and we could not afford certain foods and we saw that there was a need in food pantries to give nutritional foods to those in poor communities or low income households. My platform is to not only raise awareness to this but tell people about the importance of eating a healthier lifestyle,” said Gauer.
She said she hopes that people across the state will hear her message as she gets ready to step off the soccer field and onto the stage to compete for Miss New York USA. The winner of the state pageant will go on to compete in the Miss USA pageant.
“This is an opportunity to raise my voice and just bring attention to something that I am very passionate about,” Gauer said. “I think in the end, if it is meant to be, I will be thrilled to represent New York.”