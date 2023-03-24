City house condemned after fire

COURTESY OF CITY OF BATAVIA FIRE DEPARTMENTA firefighter checks around the house after the blaze was extinguished.

BATAVIA — The city’s Bureau of Inspection has condemned the residence at 10 1/2 S. Spruce St. following this week’s fire, meaning no one can enter unless it’s to make repairs.

In a notice posted on the structure, the bureau said the property is unsafe and unfit for occupancy according to the state property maintenance code.

