BATAVIA — The city’s Bureau of Inspection has condemned the residence at 10 1/2 S. Spruce St. following this week’s fire, meaning no one can enter unless it’s to make repairs.
In a notice posted on the structure, the bureau said the property is unsafe and unfit for occupancy according to the state property maintenance code.
“The structure is unsafe and its occupancy has been restricted by the code enforcement officer,” the notice read. “(There was) heavy smoke, fire and water damage to the upper and lower rear portion of the building. People should not enter this structure except for the purpose of securing, making the required repairs or removing hazardous condition(s).”
Code Enforcement Officer Douglas Randall Thursday referred questions to city management.
There is a GoFundMe page to raise money for Jordin Schultz and his family, victims of the fire. It can be found by going to the GoFundMe website and entering “House fire by Jordin Schultz.” As of Thursday morning, donors had contributed $435.
Schultz said it’s probably not likely the listed goal of $5,000 will be met, but that there’s always hope.
“I’m just trying to raise as much as possible, that’s all,” he said. “No really ultimate goal just want a little help.”
Schultz, who lived at 10 1/2 S. Spruce St. with his girlfriend and daughter, said his family helped a little bit The three of them had been staying with a family member.
Schultz said all three of them were asleep at the time of the Monday morning fire.
“The fire alarm went off to alert us,” he said. “We were on the second floor. We all made it out safe.”
Schultz’s mother, Shawnna Lewis, said her son and his family found another place to live. Lewis’ granddaughter is 2 years old, she said.
“They did find a place from an old landlord and they got the keys today (Tuesday),” she said. “They did lose basically everything — brand new mattresses are gone, all her (the child’s) toys and clothing are gone.”
“Basically they lost everything but their dishes. A lot of their electrical stuff melted,” Lewis said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation, city Fire Chief Joshua Graham said Tuesday.
Trucks arrived in about four minutes and deployed a 2 1/2-inch hose line to quickly knock down the fire, the department said on its Facebook page, adding no injuries were reported. The Red Cross was assisting the residents.
Graham said he received a text from county dispatchers at 2:57 a.m. Monday about a fire at the residence. The fire started on the outside.
“There is significant damage to the exterior, but I’m not sure how much damage there was to the interior,” he said.
In addition to the two trucks that responded, two platoons of off-duty firefighters were called and went to the scene, the fire chief said.
Graham said he was told at 4 a.m. that firefighters were picking up the hose to clear the scene and that they were back in service a little bit later.
