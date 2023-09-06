BATAVIA — St. Joseph Regional School welcomed its Pre-k through sixth-grade students back Tuesday to kick off the year.
Not only did the students get to see their classmates and teachers again, they came back to a more secure building.
“Everything has gone great. It’s like we never left,” said Principal Karen Green. “The kids fall right back into the swing of things. The teachers have gotten back into the swing of things.
“We have 18 new kindergarteners that came today. We have some new students who transitioned in in grades 1-6 also,” she said.
The principal said that prior to Tuesday, the school building at 2 Summit St. was busy, but not with students.
“It was full of teachers, teachers working the last few weeks to get ready,” she said.
St. Joseph’s first-floor windows were improved recently in a project that took about a day.
“The bottom level of our building has the safety film on all our windows and doors. All of our windows had the film placed on them last Thursday,” Green said. “For us, it took almost a full day.
The total cost was about $16,300, but the school had a state school safety equipment grant to help pay for it.
“We’ll submit toward that safety equipment grant and that will be reimbursed to the school> It’s a nice way to use some of those funds,” the principal said.
The upper-floor windows were not as high a priority to be upgraded this summer, Green said.
“We wanted to focus on the lower level — everything that was on ground level we wanted to make sure we took care of,” she said. “We also put in all new locks in our school. That was another project we took on this summer to enhance our school... Our doors are locked at all times and there’s only entrance through them with a code. Mainly our classroom doors, our kitchen area, our nurse’s office, our gym — all of our interior doors.”
The estimated cost of the locks project was $8,500. The cost was covered by the same grant as the windows project, she said.
“That will also be submitted to the safety equipment grant for reimbursement to the school,” Green said. “The city Police Department actually walked through our building and gave us a list of items that they felt would benefit the school. Those two items were near the top of the list. I think they just made sense. They made sense for our school and it was in the amount of money we could utilize this year.”