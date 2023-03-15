St. Paddy’s parade coming to Batavia

COURTESY OF “D” CO. BUFFALO CITY GUARD — GORDON HIGHLANDERS’ FACEBOOK PAGEMembers of the Highlanders will lead the parage around the block and back to O’Lacy’s this Friday.

BATAVIA — It will be parade time at O’Lacy’s Irish Pub Friday afternoon when a group from Buffalo comes to town.

Members of “D” Co. Buffalo City Guard — Gordon Highlanders will gather at the School Street pub around 3:30 to kick off Batavia’s “shortest” St. Patrick’s Day parade, going around the block and back to O’Lacy’s. The Highlanders will invite anyone they encounter to join them.

