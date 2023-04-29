WARSAW — The resignation of a pediatrician two weeks ago was the final issue which led to the suspension of the Wyoming County Community Health System’s obstetrics and maternal health care program, said Chief Executive Officer David Kobis on Thursday.
Kobis outlined the program’s long-running challenges during a virtual news conference which also included President Daniel Ireland of United Memorial Medical Center. They described a mix of decreased patient volumes, lack of doctors and financial losses.
The WCCHS program will be suspended June 1 with UMMC assuming the caseload.
“We did about 160 births last year but they have been below 200 for about 10 years and declining,” Kobis said. “About half of the volume of births in Wyoming County (with a population of) about 40,000 people in total don’t come to us.
“They go to Batavia,” he continued. “They go to UMMC or they go west to the Buffalo market. That’s just been a reality here.”
Kobis said he started examining the issue last June when he was hired as CEO. The WCCHS has about $65 million in net revenues and the obstetrics program was losing nearly $3 million annually.
Recruitment and retention of providers was the other major issue, he said. Besides obstetrics, a pediatrician is also needed for infant patients, and the program needs 24/7 staffing.
The WCCHS has one obstetrician, along with the pediatrician who’s resigning, Kobis said. The dwindling number of births meant nurses on the obstetrics floor were sometimes going three or four days without patients.
The WCCHS and UMMC had discussed the services previously and UMMC was able to step in when the WCCHS received notice of the pediatrician’s impending departure, Ireland said.
UMMC already has a clinic across town at 122 South Main St. It will move onto the main WCCHS campus sometime later this year, with UMMC in Batavia handling deliveries.
The existing WCCHS staff — about 12 people — will be offered other available positions, Kobis said. No layoffs are planned.
“We have plenty of positions in the hospital,” he said. “(They are) vacant positions, so all of them will be offered positions elsewhere in the hospital if they so choose.”
Ireland said that as hospitals keep an eye on the needs of surrounding communities — amid an ongoing statewide crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftermath — hospitals need to be able to collaborate and support each other.
“If there were other patients from other surrounding counties who needed services, we are there to provide those services and we want to do it well, with a high quality of care,” he said. “I think that has to be the nature of the business going forward.”
As it stands, a caseload of about 200 births annually is the “red line” for a rural hospital’s obstetrics program, Kobis said. The WCCHS has been consistently below that while UMMC has averaged about 500 deliveries over the past seven to eight years.
Ireland said most units of UMMC’s size range from 400 to 900 deliveries annually.
A facility needs the higher numbers to maintain competency of care, he said. It becomes challenging without the repetition of care.
Kobis said he started his career in Buffalo and has worked across the nation. “Rural health care today ... is in crisis,” Kobis said. “There are literally hundreds and hundreds of hospitals across the country and many in New York state that are going through the same issue with their obstetrical programs. It’s not unique to Wyoming County. It’s really a nationwide crisis.”
