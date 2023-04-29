The number of births at Wyoming County Community Hospital has been decreasing for the past 10 to 15 years, said CEO David Kobis. That presented numerous challenges for the facility and its obstetrics program.

WARSAW — The resignation of a pediatrician two weeks ago was the final issue which led to the suspension of the Wyoming County Community Health System’s obstetrics and maternal health care program, said Chief Executive Officer David Kobis on Thursday.

Kobis outlined the program’s long-running challenges during a virtual news conference which also included President Daniel Ireland of United Memorial Medical Center. They described a mix of decreased patient volumes, lack of doctors and financial losses.

