BATAVIA — A registered sex offender from Stafford has been indicted on charges that he allegedly molested two children he was babysitting in separate cases 10 years apart.
Ronald M. Washburn, 62, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a child under 11 years old. The indictment accuses Washburn of molesting the child between February and April 2018.
City police began investigating the allegations in April 2018 but did not make an arrest until late July 2022.
Further investigation revealed Washburn allegedly molesting another child while babysitting the child between July 2008 and July 2012.
That led to a charged of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child in the indictment filed in County Court.
Washburn has yet to be arraigned in County Court.
Washburn is a Level 1, the lowest ranking, offender on the state sex offender registry, meaning his information is not public record on the state site.
He was convicted of attempted second-degree rape in Wyoming County in 1996 and was served nearly three years in state prison.
The Genesee County grand jury also indicted a Pembroke man.
Dylan A. Dylag Jr., 37, is charged with second-degree assault for assaulting and injury a person Aug. 9 in Pembroke.
