Man indicted for sex abuse

Washburn

BATAVIA — A registered sex offender from Stafford has been indicted on charges that he allegedly molested two children he was babysitting in separate cases 10 years apart.

Ronald M. Washburn, 62, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a child under 11 years old. The indictment accuses Washburn of molesting the child between February and April 2018.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1