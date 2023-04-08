Mercy EMS will serve Orleans

Mercy EMS vehicles are shown at the service’s Batavia headquarters. The organization is also now providing services in Orleans County.

ALBION — The state Department of Health has formally approved transfer of Central Orleans Volunteer Ambulance’s certificate of need to Mercy Flight EMS.

The change allows Mercy Flight to operate its ground ambulance service in all of Orleans County and the town of Hamlin.

