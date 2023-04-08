ALBION — The state Department of Health has formally approved transfer of Central Orleans Volunteer Ambulance’s certificate of need to Mercy Flight EMS.
The change allows Mercy Flight to operate its ground ambulance service in all of Orleans County and the town of Hamlin.
The non-profit agency continues to operate in Genesee and Niagara counties, and the town of Concord and village of Springville in Erie County.
“Until last Friday, we’ve been operating in Orleans County and the town of Hamlin under an agreement with COVA that allowed us to hire all of their former employees and staff their ambulances,” said Executive Vice President Scott Wooton of Mercy Flight in a news release. “Now, we can continue to provide high-quality, nonprofit EMS services in these particular municipalities in our own right. Operationally, it really all boils down to a cosmetic change at this point as we look to add our branding to vehicles and outfit COVA’s former employees in Mercy Flight EMS uniforms.”
As an organization, though, the transfer of the certificate of need validates what Mercy Flight is trying to do and the way in which it tries to do that, he said.
“We believe that patient-focused, compassionate, nonprofit ambulance service can thrive, even in rural communities where limited access to healthcare can be a major risk factor for residents,” Wooton said.
Mercy Flight President Margaret Ferrentino said Mercy Flight thanked the Big Lakes and Monroe-Livingston regional EMS councils as well as the state Department of Health Bureau of EMS.
“Just as importantly, we’d like to recognize COVA for over 40 years of dedicated service to their community and their efforts to ensure that the residents of Central Orleans County experienced no lapse in ambulance coverage. We are really proud to have been able to hire COVA’s dedicated employees and pick up the torch that they’d been carrying for over four decades.”
