NEW YORK — State Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against a firearms accessory manufacturer in the aftermath last year’s racist massacre at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo.
James announced the lawsuit against MEAN LLC, also known as Mean Arms, for allegedly aiding the illegal possession of assault weapons in New York state.
State law bans possession of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines which can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Mean Arms manufactures, sells, and distributes a magazine lock — known as an MA Lock — which is marketed as a device to lock a detachable magazine into a semiautomatic rifle. The locks are sold to New York buyers directly and through third party sellers.
James alleges Mean Arms claims deceptively and falsely that the MA Lock makes assault-style weapons compliant with New York firearms laws. But the MA lock does not remove a semiautomatic rifle’s capacity to accept a detachable magazine or ability to be converted into an assault rifle.
James also alleges Mean Arms provides step-by-step instructions on the back of its product packaging on how to easily remove the lock.
Online videos likewise show how firearms owners can easily remove the lock, allowing them to use detachable and high-capacity magazines, she said. Higher ammunition capacity allows shooters to reload less often.
“The racist mass shooting at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo was one of the darkest days in the history of our state and our nation,” James said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “We lost 10 innocent lives because a hate-fueled individual was able to make an AR-15 even deadlier through a simple change at home.
“Mean Arms sells the MA Lock device knowing that it can be easily removed to make guns more dangerous, and even gives directions on how to take this action. We cannot undo the devastating harm that was done, but this lawsuit against Mean Arms is part of our ongoing effort to pursue justice for the ten innocent lives that were unjustly taken,” she continued.
In January 2022, Buffalo supermarket shooter Payton Gendron purchased a semiautomatic rifle in New York with a MA Lock installed and a 10-round magazine.
James alleges he easily removed the MA Lock from the weapon within a few minutes using a -2 speed out drill bit — the same tool advised in Mean Arms’ removal instructions — and a power drill readily available in his family home.
During the May 14, 2022 massacre, the shooter inserted multiple 30 round detachable magazines onto his weapon, because he was able to remove the MA Lock, James said. With a pistol grip and the high-capacity magazines, he did not have to stop to reload and when he did reload, was able to do so quickly, adding to the deadliness of the attack. He killed 10 people and injured three others.
James seeks to require Mean Arms to pay restitution and damages; stop selling, shipping, or distributing the MA Lock to any person within New York state; pay civil penalties; and disgorge all revenues wrongfully obtained.
James also seeks to require the company to issue corrective statements regarding their false and misleading public statements on the MA Lock. The shooter was sentenced in February to life in prison on state charges. He still faces multiple federal charges which potentially carry the death penalty.
Mean Arms could not be immediately reached for comment as of Thursday afternoon.