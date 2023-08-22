CLARENDON — Clarendon Fire Company has implemented new policies after a state audit showed more than $100,000 was not properly accounted for and repeated late credit card payments that resulted in more than $1,000 in interest charges and late fees.
The fire department was one of seven municipal and school audits recently completed and made public by the state Comptroller’s Office.
The audit of the fire company revealed the treasurer “did not provide the board with sufficient information to monitor the company’s financial activity” and failed to provide the board with adequate documentation of expenses and revenue.
“The treasurer was not trained or made aware of his financial reporting duties and requirements,” the report said. “Officials also did not maintain adequate supporting documentation for cash receipts, and fundraising cash receipts, totaling $86,208, were not reported to the board, as required. Auditors found credit card payments, totaling $24,552, that were not properly supported, recorded, or reported and the treasurer paid credit card bills late. As a result, the company incurred late fees and interest charges, totaling $1,157.”
The audit period was from April 1, 2021 to Oct. 11 and revealed the fire company had $347,278 in revenue from taxes and more than $55,000 in fund-raising efforts.
The company paid out $406,107 during that time, the audit said.
The audit showed inadequate documentation for payments and revenues, including a review of 27 credit card disbursements.
“We reviewed 27 credit card disbursements and all 252 credit card purchases, totaling $55,890, and found 100 purchases, totaling $24,552, were not adequately supported by itemized receipts or invoices,” the audit said. “For example, the President purchased an outdoor illuminated sign for $2,185 in April 2022 and the Treasurer purchased a laptop for $1,100 in August 2021, but no invoice or receipt for either purchase was attached to the credit card statements. Although these purchases were for valid Company purposes, Board members did not have sufficient information to make this determination when the bills were presented to the Board for approval.”
The company paid $1,157 in late fees and interest “because the treasurer paid the credit card bill late 14 times during the 18-month audit period.”
“The Treasurer told us that the payments were late because he had a busy schedule, and he did not receive supporting documentation for credit card purchases from officials in a timely manner. Several Company officials, including the Chief, Board President and another Board member told us that they were not aware of the late fees and interest charges except for one isolated event related to the gun raffle.”
The treasurer did, however, “perform all aspects of the disbursements process including preparing and signing checks, transferring funds electronically between bank accounts, recording disbursements and reconciling the bank accounts.”
The audit made several detailed recommendations, which the company said it is in the process of implementing in a response to the audit.
Board President Kerry McCormack said among the steps the company has taken are: Creating a new online requisition system; more scrutiny of credit card purchases and payments; transferring all youth group finances to the school; changed the way it reports deposits and changing procedures when dealing with start-up cash.”
The board, McCormack said, “fully agrees with the findings of the report” and supported its treasurer.
“The treasurer is not a trained accountant and was only trained for the position by learning ‘on the job,’” McCormack wrote in a response. “All procedures were passed along from treasurer to treasurer through the years. Any procedure that put the company at risk were completely unintentional out of ignorance of best practices.”