ATTICA — Two state audits recently identified issues at area school districts.
The audits by the State Comptroller’s Office examined Attica and Lyndonville central schools. They found budgeting issues in Attica, along with bidding and documentation issues at Lyndonville.
The Attica audit examined the period from July 1, 2018 to May 17, 2022.
Its findings included: n The district consistently appropriated fund balance and reserves which weren’t actually needed to cover operations.
n The district overestimated budgetary appropriations by an annual average of $2.7 million or 10 percent.
n The district maintained four resrves $2.4 million without demonstrating they were reasonable, needed or necessary; improperly restricted more than $3.5 million in a debt reserve; and overfunded the unemployment insurance reserve.
n The district didn’t full implement recommendations from an earlier audit addressing overfunded reserves.
District officials said in a written response that they generally agreed with the audit’s recommendations but noted the audit’s scope included the COVID-19 pandemic time period.
“During this time period, New York State threatened mid-year state aid cuts of 20 percent and, in fact, withheld aid from school districts,” the district’s response reads. “Additionally, there was a large influx of federal aid to supplement the district’s budget which caused substantial variance in revenues, which, in some cases, resulted in adjustments to the general fund budget.”
District officials said they will continue developing budget estimates realistically, discontinue appropriating fund balance and reserves not needed or used to fund operations, and update the existing reserve plan.
The Lyndonville audit examined the period from July 1, 2020 to May 10, 2022. It found the Board of Education and district officials did not ensure claims were properly audited and approved before payment.
Key findings included: n District officials did not comply with competitive bidding requirements and/or the district’s purchasing policy and procedures for 65 percent of the purchases auditors reviewed totaling $263,023.
n The claims auditor did not properly audit and approve 74 percent of the claims auditors reviewed before they were paid.
A total of 37 claims totaling $235,379 lacked documentation demonstrating compliance with the purchasing policy, while 34 claims totaling $241,749 lacked documentation confirming goods were received. Four claims included sales tax or late fees.
n The Board of Education did not ask for and was not provided with monthly warrants — a list of audited claims — and was not properly overseeing the claims auditor or the claims audit function.
Superintendent Sharon Smith said in a written response that Lyndonville Central School supports and has already implemented the audit’s recommendations. She also thanked the auditors for their services.
They included ensuring district officials and employees are familiar with the district’s purchasing policy and procedures, while providing adequate oversight to ensure the district’s claims auditor carries out the board’s claims audit duties properly.
The audit recommended the district’s administrator procure goods and services using competitive pricing, securing documentation, and soliciting competition for professional services through the use of “requests for proposals” and written quotes.