BUFFALO — A state report recommends improved communications and enhanced training in the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard that killed 47 people.
The report looked into the weather conditions and preparations leading up to the “once-in-a-generation” storm that paralyzed much of Erie, Genesee, Orleans and Niagara counties.
“The Blizzard of ’22 was different from and more powerful than the storms of previous years because the high winds, snowfall, and freezing temperatures set in faster than expected and continued for nearly two days,” the report reads. “Additionally, harsh conditions developed rapidly ... This left authorities with a matter of hours to adjust plans and respond appropriately.”
The fact that the storm hit one day before Christmas Eve also meant many people and businesses prioritized holiday plans instead of preparing for the storm, according to the report.
As it stands, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch on a Tuesday, three days before the blizzard arrived. Warnings of a “once in a generation storm” began the following day, with an increasing series of advisories and warnings, including potential 70 mph winds and widespread power outages.
Buffalo officially began experiencing blizzard conditions as of 8:47 a.m. on Friday, according to the report, followed by days of whiteouts and travel bans which included Genesee County.
Travel became impossible and Genesee County dealt with zero visibility, blocked highways, and hundreds of stranded vehicles and travelers.
Among the recommendations:
n State agencies should try to expand the NY-Alert system’s subscriber base.
The NY-Alert system allows to receive phone, email, text and fax alerts in the event of severe weather, road closures and other issues.
“The State did not use the system during the storm because officials noted that the subscriber base for the system was low and would therefore be ineffective,” the report reads.
n The state should ensure the risks associated with weather events are communicated clearly.
Public messages and warnings must communicate life-threatening and severe conditions in a way that’s easily understood and acted upon, the report reads.
“Given that focus group members reported varied reactions to terms such as ‘winter storm’ and ‘blizzard,’ weather conditions and their potential effects should be communicated in plain language, so all residents have a common understanding of the seriousness of a weather event,” the report reads.
n Actions taken by various levels of government must be communicated in a consistent and easy to understand manner by the public.
“ ... When it came to road openings during the recovery period, state roads leading to Buffalo were ready to open before entrances to the city were cleared,” the report reads. “Although this was resolved within a few hours, prior communication on the intent to open main arteries to Buffalo would have been useful.”
n The state can improve its ability to understand local response capacities more clearly, while developing a shared vision of local roles and responsibilities.
n The state should further develop emergency response planning specifically for long-duration blizzards.
“There is a clear need for this annex as several counties face the increasing possibility of extreme winter weather each year,” the report reads. “Creating an annex specifically for blizzards, particularly long-duration blizzards, would allow the State to develop tailored strategies for dealing with a specific set of severe winter weather effects, including heavy snow, lake-effect winds, and whiteout conditions.”
Check https://tinyurl.com/2kznujp9 for the full report.