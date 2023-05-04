ALBANY — Area lawmakers blasted the $229 billion state budget approved Tuesday night, more than a month after it was due.
The state Senate and Assembly approved the budget in lightning rounds of votes and debates five days after Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers finally reached a budget deal.
The budget, which is on its way to Hochul’s desk for final approval, passed the Assembly shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, after clearing the Senate earlier.
“After weeks of negotiations and six budget extenders, the final state budget ended up right where it started: too much spending, too much regulation, too many taxes and too many reasons for people to leave New York,” said State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda in a statement issued minutes afterward. “Delays and dysfunction produced another runaway spending plan in the form of a $229 billion budget that doesn’t begin to scratch the surface of the state’s most pressing issues.
“Bail reform was barely touched,” he continued. “Once again, Democrats only danced around the edges, with inconsequential changes to bail laws that will not deliver a meaningful solution. If only they were as cautious with energy policy. A future ban on natural gas in new buildings will drive up utility costs and construction costs and send New York’s energy reliability spiraling down.”
The budget was initially due April 1. Lawmakers authorized stopgap measures to keep the state government humming during protracted negotiations over housing, bail and education.
By the close of weeks of haggling, Hochul withdrew an ambitious plan to increase the state’s housing stock, and came up short in a push to dramatically lift the state’s cap on charter schools.
Ortt was just one of the area officials offering a vocal opinion.
Other reactions included: n Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, decried the budget.
“Our state budget has finally passed, only a month later than it should have,” he said. “Not only were there numerous empty seats on the side of the Majority as we trudged through the debate and voting process, but this budget is prepared to spend $229 billion worth of taxpayer dollars.
“That’s double the budget of Florida and Texas, despite New York having fewer residents than either of those states,” he continued. “Spending indiscriminately and passing the costs over to taxpayers almost unilaterally is not the way to attract or retain people or business to this state, and I fear it will continue the downward trend of New York’s economic strength.”
n State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, described the budget as bad, saying it ignored New Yorkers’ top concerns of affordability and public safety. He said it will spend $626 million taxpayer dollars every single day.
He described bail reform amendments included in the budget as a shell game.
“While elected officials love to proclaim their support for small businesses, ‘actions speak louder than words,’ as they say,” he said. “Small businesses’ requests for the state to help pay down the crushing COVID-era unemployment insurance debt that was unfairly dumped in their laps was ignored once again. Adding insult to injury, small businesses, farms and employers of every size will have to find a way to finance the higher minimum wage mandates in this budget, even as the last increase is less than six months old.”
But housing mandates were removed, he said.
n Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, said the budget does not solve problems for New York.
“Following a historically late and secretive process, this year’s budget is a failure for New York in terms of solving the problems facing people, businesses and farms, and does not adequately address top concerns such as crime, outmigration or the affordability of our state,” she said.
Byrnes noted she’s pleased Hochul withdrew a plan setting affordable housing construction requirements for municipalities but said the overall budget shows a lack of leadership.
“This budget also harms our communities by banning the installation of natural gas and any fossil fuel equipment or systems in new buildings less than seven stories high on or after Dec. 31, 2025; the installation of such systems and equipment will be prohibited in all new buildings, regardless of height, after Dec. 31, 2028,” Byrnes said.“This will drive up construction costs and unnecessarily burden our electric grid.
n New York State GOP Chairman Ed Cox said crushing taxation and regulations will make the state less safe, affordable and free.
“Hochul and the Democrats are also raising property taxes on overtaxed homeowners with their Medicaid cost-shift,” he said. “This policy gives taxpayers yet another reason to flee the Empire State. Failure to repeal the disastrous bail and discovery laws and the ludicrous ban on gas stoves mark Hochul’s complete capitulation to the radical left of her party.”
n New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said the budget has some clear victories for agriculture but worries remain over a rising minimum wage.
“The Refundable Investment Tax Credit, a New York Farm Bureau priority that is included in the fiscal plan, will be a boon for farms looking to expand, diversify, or upgrade their businesses over the next five years,” he said. “It is one of the biggest investments the state has made into New York agriculture in years, and our organization greatly appreciates the support from Gov. Hochul, Sen. Michelle Hinchey, and Assembly Member Donna Lupardo for making this a reality.”
Fisher said the Farm Bureau was also grateful for the overall agricultural funding and the continuation of the Nourish New York program.
“While these budget initiatives will benefit New York agriculture, New York Farm Bureau remains deeply concerned over the additional increase of the state’s minimum wage,” he said. “If a farm cannot compete in the marketplace or make ends meet, nothing else will ultimately matter.
“This could negatively impact our farm employees, future job creation, and local food production,” he continued. “We ask our leaders to look for additional ways to offset mounting labor costs as the new minimum wage will keep increasing in the coming years along with inflation.”
(Includes reporting by the Tribune News Service.)