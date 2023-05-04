With a state budget for 2023-24 adopted, the members of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation (WROTB) Board of Directors are being terminated and the board voting system will change.
In the future the board will still be made up of 17 members, one from each of 15 counties and one each from the cities of Buffalo and Rochester. Voting power will be different, though. The Buffalo News reports the board representative of Erie County will have 24 votes. Monroe County’s representative 20, Buffalo’s 10 and Rochester’s eight. The representative of Niagara County also has eight votes; Chautauqua, five; Oswego, four; Steuben, Wayne, Cattaraugus and Cayuga, three; Livingston and Genesee, two; Wyoming, Orleans, Seneca and Schuyler, just one. The commissioners will serve four-year terms.
Locally, Genesee County Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein said the bill that passed in the budget has yet to be reviewed by County Attorney James Wujcik.
“Once the details are known, we will comply with all aspects of it,” she told The Daily News. “We are concerned about the lack of local county input on the board of directors to maintain the level of importance of our ownership share, of course.”
Stein said the county didn’t anticipate all the directors being removed. The director representing Genesee County was Richard E. Siebert. Board Vice Chair Edward F. Morgan represented Orleans County, Susan May Wyoming County and Thomas P. Wamp Livingston County.