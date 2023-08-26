The state Commission on Judicial Conduct censured a Darien Town Court judge earlier this month for “profane, demeaning and otherwise inappropriate language,” messages she posted on her Facebook account and for improperly endorsing candidates for office.
Jennifer R. Nunnery, Darien Town Court judge since January 2020, has a term ending Dec. 31. She has been an attorney since January 2015. The censure came about three weeks after the commission, on July 20, accepted a statement of facts. Nunnery and her attorney entered into the statement of facts and recommended that the commission censure the judge.
In an Aug. 9 ruling, the commission wrote, “In accepting the jointly recommended sanction of censure, we have taken into consideration that respondent (Nunnery) has acknowledged that her conduct was improper and warrants public discipline, that she was a relatively new judge at the time of the misconduct, that she promptly removed the content upon being informed of the issues surrounding her posts and comments, and that she has committed to being circumspect in her use of social media. We trust that respondent has learned from this experience and in the future will act in strict accordance with her obligation to abide by all the rules governing judicial conduct.”
A complaint dated June 24, 2022, included two charges against Nunnery. The first charge alleged that from December 2020 through April 2021, in comments and posts on her Facebook
account, Nunnery used “profane, demeaning and otherwise inappropriate language, and revealed having engaged in offensive and otherwise inappropriate behavior, both on matters related and unrelated to her role in the legal system,” the commission said in its Aug. 9 decision. The second charge alleged that from July through October 2021, through her Facebook account, Nunnery improperly endorsed two candidates running for elective office, a candidate for elective judicial office and a candidate for election to an area school board.
On an unknown date after Nunnery became a judge, she posted to her Facebook page the following: “Driving down the mean streets of Batavia after tanning and thought I recognized the ass of one of my favorite marines walking through the Tops parking lot lol It’s been too long! Good to see ya, ya f---ing boot!”
In December 2020, Nunnery posted to her Facebook page the following: “F--k No …. the first incoming call from a client on my first day of vacation just came in at 8:56am. Seriously people I have enough work shit to catch up on during my time off, I’m not answering the phones!!!”
A post Nunnery made to her Facebook page in March 2021 that the commission cited in its decision garnered 57 reactions and 31 comments from Facebook users before she removed it a month later. Nunnery removed the post after her supervising judge spoke to her about it.
The comission said the second charge against Nunnery stemmed from candidates for office she endorsed in July 2021. At the time, her Facebook account profile included a photograph of her face and listed her name as “Jennifer Rae” and/or “Jennifer Nunnery.”
In one example, Nunnery “liked” a Facebook page for a candidate running for elective judicial office for Buffalo City Court. As a result, a photograph of the candidate appeared on Nunnery’s Facebook “Likes” section above the wording, “Carrie Phillips for Buffalo City Court Judge.”
Also in July 2021, Nunnery “liked” a Facebook page for a candidate running for an Alexander Central School District Board of Education position. As a result, a campaign advertisement for the candidate appeared on the judge’s Facebook “Likes” pages above the wording, “Lindsay Bessey for Alexander School Board.”
In a statement sent to The Daily News Friday afternoon, Nunnery said she failed to appreciate that being a judge is a 24/7 position that calls for property decorum at all times and in all settings, with no exceptions.
“My adoption of my military persona from years of service in the Army in communicating with a fellow veteran on social media, while not intended in any way to be disrespectful, was inappropriate. The same is true with respect to my comments about a witness examination that had gone particularly well for my client. I should have known better, and take full responsibility for my actions,” she said in the statement. “At the time, I was going through a stressful period in my personal life, as my husband and I had separated. The strain was unbearable as my family is of paramount importance. We were able to reconcile our differences and the bond between my husband and me is stronger than ever.
“Since taking the posts down, I have focused on my faith, which is now a vital part of my daily existence. I strive in all of my endeavors to ensure that the words I speak, including on social media, truly represent who I am as a person. I am a hardworking attorney, and a devoted wife and a mother,” Nunnery said in the statement. “As a judge, I am always respectful, fair, and neutral to those who appear in front of me. This is a priority.
Nunnery said she learned a harsh lesson from this experience.
“My responsibilities as a judge require that I handle all of my affairs, both inside and outside the courtroom, in a manner that is respectful and responsible. I will not let the conduct giving rise to this sanction define who I am moving forward.”