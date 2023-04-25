BUFFALO — A former Wyoming Correctional Facility officer was indicted Friday in U.S. District Court on charges that he distributed child pornography.
James D. Sutton, 37, of Depew was charged on an indictment with distribution and possession of child porn, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan P. Cantil said Sutton distributed child pornography in October 2021.
Sutton also possessed images of child porn, including prepubescent minors, on three cell phones.
Sutton was arraigned and committed to jail pending a detention hearing.
The indictment is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Eugene Staniszewski. The investigation also included the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Miraglia and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
