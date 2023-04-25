Officer indicted for child porn

BUFFALO — A former Wyoming Correctional Facility officer was indicted Friday in U.S. District Court on charges that he distributed child pornography.

James D. Sutton, 37, of Depew was charged on an indictment with distribution and possession of child porn, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

