ALBANY — New York State’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, has a new chief justice in Rowan D. Wilson.
On Tuesday, in the Court of Appeals chambers just down the street from the state Capitol, the seven members of the state’s high court sat with Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul for the investiture ceremony officially placing Wilson at the head of the state’s unified court system.
In front of some of the state’s most prominent legislative and legal officials, the Chief Justice who has been an associate justice on the court for the last six years took his oath of office.
Justice Jenny Rivera and Gov. Hochul both delivered remarks on Wilson, lauding his long experience in the court system and his temperament, saying they were proud to see him ascend to run the state courts.
“We can all rest easy knowing that the court system has been entrusted to the sure hands and kind heart of the Chief Judge Wilson,” Justice Rivera said.
Gov. Hochul remarked on the long history of New York’s courts, evident on the walls of the Court of Appeals chambers that bear the portraits of every justice on the court, living and dead, back to its founding. She said she was happy to see a Black man run the courts that once decided the future of enslaved people, and said there is more work to be done to build the court system into its most perfect iteration.
“Our Family Court system need help,” she said.
After taking his oath, Judge Wilson spoke about the honor of taking leadership of the New York state Court of Appeals. He joked that having his children facing him during Judge Rivera and Gov. Hochul’s remarks helped to keep him humble in the face of such praise. He reflected on the way he spoke about the Court and his ascension to it in 2017 when he was appointed as an associate on it, when he said it had felt like a descent into Wonderland.
He said it was vital to avoid thinking that those with important jobs are necessarily important people.
“I am not an important person,” he said. “I am simply doing an important job.”
Judge Wilson was appointed to lead the court after a contentious battle between Hochul and the state legislature. After the resignation of former Chief Justice Janet DiFiore in 2022, Senate liberals wanted the governor to nominate a more liberal justice to push the state court to the left after a series of embarrassing defeats, notably including the decision to hand New York’s legislative district map drawing responsibilities to a special master rather than accepting state Democrat’s map.
Hochul nominated Hector D. LaSalle, presiding justice of the state Supreme Court Appellate Division, Second Department, who faced immediate and intense opposition from liberals in the state Senate. His nomination was ultimately rejected by both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the full Senate. Justice LaSalle was in attendance for Tuesday’s event.
Justice Wilson was seen more positively by state Senate liberals, who lauded him for his opinions on civil rights, labor and environmental cases. But he faced criticism from state Republican Senators for his majority opinion just a few months ago, overturning a St. Lawrence County rape conviction based on a legal theory that the local prosecutor at the time failed to pursue the case in a timely manner.
Justice Wilson was originally confirmed as Chief Justice on April 18, taking the oath of office then as well. No arguments have been heard by the court since March, so the Justice did not officially take his position at that time.
With his investiture official, Justice Wilson and the six other members of the state Court of Appeals started another judicial session on Tuesday afternoon, hearing a case regarding insurance coverage terms.