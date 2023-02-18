State considers Indigenous Culture certification

State Education Department officials have proposed creating an Indigenous Culture and Language Studies (All Grades) certificate for teachers in an effort to increase the capacity and number of teachers who can teach Indigenous cultures and languages while increasing the awareness, knowledge and appreciation for Indigenous peoples. Watertown Daily Times

Those who would like to teach an Indigenous language in the state’s public schools can obtain a permit, which authorizes an individual to teach in public schools, but is not equivalent to a teaching certificate.

